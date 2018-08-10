× Hearing on opioid crisis today in Cleveland county

NORMAN, Okla. — A lawsuit filed against more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies will be heard in Cleveland County court on Friday morning.

The lawsuit was first filed by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter in June 2017. The state claims companies have made billions through their “deceptive and misleading” opioid marketing campaign, convincing doctors and consumers there is a low risk of addiction with long-term opioid use.

In June, the case was put on hold after one of the listed defendants asked a federal judge to move the case to federal court. Purdue Pharmaceuticals filed the motion, claiming the state was trying to replace federal FDA regulations with how the state views the drugs should be regulated, labeled, and marketed.

Last week, AG Hunter announced U.S. District Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange granted the motion to remand which returned the lawsuit back to Cleveland County. According to Hunter, the state’s case remains on track for the May 2019 trial date before Judge Thad Balkman in Cleveland County.

Friday’s hearing will be the first hearing since the latest granted motion.

To find the ruling by Judge Miles-LaGrange, click here: https://bit.ly/2nbF8Ia.