Popular Cajun Corner plans to build second location in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular restaurant offering Cajun and southern food will soon be opening a second location.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, the proprietors of Cajun Corner are set to start construction on a new location in the Uptown district.

Last week, Rick and Nam Nguyen decided buy the vacant lot at 312 N.W. 23rd St. in hopes of opening a new Cajun Corner.

The proposed two-story building will feature a patio along 23rd St. and a large rooftop deck with two full bars on each floor.

The original Cajun Corner, located near Council Rd. and Northwest Expressway, has found a loyal following of customers who appreciate the mix of Cajun, southern and Asian styles.