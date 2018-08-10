Prosecutors seeking death penalty for man accused of stomping Oklahoma woman to death

NORMAN, Okla. –  An Oklahoma prosecutor has filed court documents saying he will seek the death penalty for a Texas man in the stomping death of an acquaintance.

In April, Norman police were called to an apartment complex near the University of Oklahoma following a medical call.

“Norman police were called to a report of a body or a deceased female in the 2800 block of Dewey Avenue,” said Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman dead at the scene.

Family members told News 4 the victim is 27-year-old Brittani Rose Young.

Police said Young died from apparent trauma to the head.

Officials quickly identified 29-year-old Joseph Alliniece as a suspect.

“It’s been determined based on information from witnesses, that the suspect, 29-year-old Joseph Alliniece stomped the victim’s head with his foot while she lay on the floor,” Jensen said.

A witness told investigators that Young  appeared “lifeless” as Alliniece stomped the victim’s head several times before leaving the scene.

Alliniece was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Court records show Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn filed a bill of particulars Aug. 1 against Alliniece, saying he intends to seek the death penalty in the case.

Mashburn's filing says the crime ``was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,'' that Alliniece has a prior felony conviction for violence, is a continuing threat to society and that he knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person.

In court documents, Alliniece says he has no recollection of what happened the day Young died.