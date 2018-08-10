Report: Double murder suspect was supposed to be in state custody during crime

ARDMORE, Okla. – Court documents are providing new information about a double murder involving a man who was supposed to be serving time for a drug conviction.

Last November, law enforcement officers found the bodies of Karli Clearman and Justin Sullivan in a burned car outside of Clearman’s home in Ardmore.

Investigators determined that Clearman was shot several times in the torso, while Sullivan was shot in the head and neck.

Authorities ultimately linked 32-year-old Carlton Franklin to the murders.

According to Department of Corrections records obtained by KXII, Franklin was supposed to be serving a nine-year sentence on a drug conviction at the time of the murders. However, Franklin told The Frontier that he walked away from a halfway house.

“We do know that he obviously was not in the home where he was supposed to be at the time and that he was in the Ardmore area,” said Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Norris.

The halfway house has since been shut down.

Franklin is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony possession of a firearm.