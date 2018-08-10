× Thunder Schedule Announced for 2018-19

The NBA released its complete regular season schedule on Friday, including all 82 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder will play at least 27 games on national television.

OKC opens the season October 16 at 9:30 at the Golden State Warriors in a game televised by TNT.

The Thunder’s first home game will be Sunday, October 21 against Sacramento at 6:00.

The Thunder host Boston and former OSU star Marcus Smart on October 25, and host Atlanta and former OU star Trae Young on November 30.

OKC will only host Golden State one time, on March 16 at 7:30 pm in a Saturday night primetime game.

The Thunder will host the Los Angeles Lakers twice, on January 17 and April 2.

OKC hosts Houston twice, on November 8 and April 9, in their next to last game.

The final regular season game will be at Milwaukee on April 10.

The Thunder’s complete schedule can be found on this link:

https://www.nba.com/thunder/schedule