× UPDATE: Jones boil order lifted

JONES, Okla. – City officials in Jones say the town’s Boil Order has been lifted.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality said it discovered the bacteria on Saturday.

They say all water lines in the city’s water system must be flushed to move fresh, chlorinated water into the water lines, including in homes and businesses need to have flushed-out water lines.

The following steps will help residents flush the water lines: