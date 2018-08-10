“We all thought this would never happen in Pawnee,” Two teens arrested after alleged mass shooting plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAWNEE, Okla. - Two teenagers were arrested for planning out a mass shooting in Pawnee.

Law enforcement identified the juveniles as sophomores at Pawnee High School.

Local students in the small town can't believe the news.

"They tell us to shut the doors, lock them and turn off all the lights and get out of the view of the door," said junior Zoey Russell.

Russell said like most high schools, she was taught active shooting drills.

However, with the credible threat, she's relieved she didn't have to put what she learned into practice.

"I'm so happy we didn't have to do that," Zoey told News 4.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office learned the teens were planning a serious and credible mass shooting.

"It was crazy to think about because we have heard about all the school shootings, and we all thought this would never happen in Pawnee," said Zoey.

A tip was given to Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers which helped investigators tracked down those responsible.

A person who lives outside of the country overheard the teens plotting through an online video game.

"I'm kind of shocked. It doesn't surprise me considering how this town is kind of up and down," said student D.J. Barber.

School shootings are unfortunately no stranger to many schools across the state, and students say they're glad the threat wasn't carried out.

"I'm actually quite grateful. I think that's probably going to push back school a little bit more so they can make sure," said Barber.

Pawnee Superintendent, Ned Williams told News 4 via email, "We have dealt with a threat toward the school, identified through social media. Law enforcement was immediately notified. The responsible persons for the threat are now under the jurisdiction of law enforcement."

The statement went on to read that there is no longer a current threat at the school.

"It's one of those things you never think something like this would happen, especially in a small town," said Josh Russell. "We encourage our kids to be very open with us. We talk about things like this because we know as scary as it is, it's very real."

School will start August 24 with a heavier police presence.

36.337832 -96.803923