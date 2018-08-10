× Yukon making major changes to some students’ report cards

YUKON, Okla. – The start of school is about a week away for most students, and a metro district is making changes to some students’ report cards.

Starting this year, pre-K through second graders in Yukon will no longer be graded on an A-F scale.

According to the Yukon Review, the district will move to a standards-based report card with scores ranging from N/A to 4.

Officials say the numbers reflect how a student is doing based on state and national standards.

For example, a student who receives a ‘1’ has not met end-of-the-year standards, while a student who gets a ‘4’ exceeds those standards.

The district expects the new scoring system to include third graders next year.