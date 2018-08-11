× Altus police: 22-year-old man dies from injuries after being hit by car

ALTUS, Okla. – A 22-year-old man died from his injuries he sustained after being hit by a vehicle.

On August 1, at around 11:15 p.m., police say 22-year-old Elijah Drury and 18-year-old Malika Nix, were riding separate bicycles and traveling eastbound in the 800 block of East Tamarack.

Altus police say Drury was struck from behind by an eastbound car driven by a 17-year-old male.

Drury was taken to the hospital that night but died from his injuries the next day. Nix and the driver were not injured.

According to police, the driver showed no indication of being impaired, but a blood sample has been sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s lab for testing.

Police will wait for the results and then determine if any criminal charges should be filed.