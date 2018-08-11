“Bonnett was a tool of God that day,” Woman thanks Enid police officer who helped save her life from drug addiction 

ENID, Okla. – A woman was able to thank the officer she credits for saving her life after battling a drug addiction.

The Enid Police Department says Cortney Bennett approached Officer Dyer after he completed a traffic stop and said she was looking for Officer Bonnett to say thank you.

Bennett told Officer Dyer that a few years ago, she was in a bad place in her life and was addicted to heroin.

She said Officer Bonnett had responded to an incident she was involved in and spent an extended amount of time with her, and showed compassion for what she was going through.

So, Officer Dyer called Officer Bennett, who was working that day, and was able to reunite him with Bennett.

Cortney said she gives Officer Bonnett credit for saving her life. She has been drug-free since that day.