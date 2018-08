ENID, Okla. – The Enid Police Department is looking for a man accused of using fraudulent checks.

Police say on August 9, they responded to Atwoods in reference to a fraud.

A man entered the store and purchased several items using fraudulent checks, according to police.

He then left the store in a “burnt orange and gray Chevroley Z71 Silverado step side short bed.”

If you have any information, call Enid Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233.