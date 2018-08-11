× Man sentenced to life without parole for Oklahoma woman’s murder

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – A man was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of an Oklahoma woman.

A jury found 28-year-old Charles Cooper guilty of the murder of 55-year-old Cindy Allen.

Cooper was arrested in August 2016 in Billings, Montana, after a nationwide search.

Investigators said Cooper had killed Allen and then set her house on fire before fleeing the state.

Cooper was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

He was also sentenced to 105 years for burglary, two counts of arson and one count of rape by instrumentation, according to KXII.