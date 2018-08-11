Man taken into custody following seven-hour standoff in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken into custody after a seven-hour standoff with police.

Officials responded to the area near N.W. 13th and Youngs around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the man barricaded himself inside of a home with a knife and claimed he had a bomb.

The bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate, but discovered the threat was false.

The suspect was taken into custody seven hours later around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the suspect has a history of domestic violence, but it remains unclear why he was in a standoff with police.