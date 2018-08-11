Oklahoma volunteer firefighter dies in the line of duty

FRIENDSHIP, Okla. – A firefighter with the Friendship, Oklahoma, Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty earlier this week.

According to the Altus Fire Department, Friendship fire crews responded to a house fire near Altus Friday.

Officials say 54-year-old Friendship Fire Department Assistant Chief Madison “Maddy” Lee Clinton Jr. was tragically killed.

Clinton was “performing suppression operations on a structure fire” when during the operation, “the structure collapsed on Assistant Chief Clinton pinning him under the roof of the structure.”

His funeral will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Altus First Baptist Church.