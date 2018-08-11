Oklahomans come together across the metro to donate blood

EDMOND, Okla. – Hundreds of generous Oklahomans visited several selected Bob Moore Auto Group dealerships across the metro to donate to the Bob Moore Blood Drive benefiting the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Blood supplies typically dwindle during the summer months and today’s donations will help save lives.

Five lucky blood donors will be randomly selected to become eligible to win a new Impreza generously donated by Bob Moore Subaru.

Kent Ogle from News 4 was on hand to encourage Oklahomans as they donated blood at Bob Moore Subaru in Edmond.

Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on approximately 1,200 volunteer donors per day to provide every drop of blood needed by patients in 90% of hospitals and medical facilities state-wide.