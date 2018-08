THE VILLAGE, Okla. – Police are investigating after one person was stabbed Friday night at a Walmart in The Village.

Police responded to the Walmart near Britton Road and N. Penn shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.

One victim was transported to the hospital. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities are still investigating, and no one has been taken into custody at this time.

