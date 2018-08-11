Report: Plane climbed slowly before fatal Oklahoma crash

PONCA CITY, Okla. – The National Transportation Board says a small airplane that crashed in northern Oklahoma, killing four members of a Kansas family and a family friend, was seen climbing slowly before it went down in a soybean field.

The brief report dated Thursday says a witness saw the Extra EA-400 aircraft take off Aug. 4 from the airport in Ponca City, about 90 miles north of Oklahoma City, but said it was slow to climb.

“Just a few seconds after that I heard the impact of the plane, or I heard a loud boom,” said Henry Hercyk who was mowing his lawn when the plane flew over. “I stopped and looked around and I saw the fire and the black smoke coming from the east of us in the soybean field.”

The NTSB says the plane was flying to Independence, Kansas.

Killed in the crash were Nicholas Warner and his two young sons, his father, Bill Warner and family friend Tim Valentine.

The report does not identify who was piloting the plane.