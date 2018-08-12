× Deputies searching for man, stolen car in connection to assault, burglary of 70-year-old woman near Elk City

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. – The Beckham County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest and stolen car in connection to an assault and burglary of a 70-year-old woman near Elk City.

According to the BCSO, deputies were called on Saturday morning to a house northwest of Elk City after the woman was assaulted by a man hiding on her property. Her house was burglarized and the suspect then stole her car and left the woman seriously injured, according to Sheriff Derek Manning.

Manning said deputies are searching for Michael Louis, a 25-year-old white male from Elk City. Louis is around 6’2 and 205 pounds.

The BCSO is asking the public to also be on the lookout for the victim’s stolen car: a dark 2007 Buick with Oklahoma tag ‘BSH857.’ It has damage on the right side of the front.

Manning said, while Louis is not currently listed as the suspect, he has outstanding warrants and is being sought for those as well. Anyone who sees him or the car should not approach them but call 911 or the BCSO at 580-928-2121.

Anyone involved in the crime should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff.

“This victim was seriously injured, and the person who committed this crime is dangerous to the public,” he said. “We want to catch them before anyone else gets hurt, so please call immediately if you see them or know of a possible location.”