THE VILLAGE, Okla. – Emergency crews are responding to a water main break in The Village.

The break was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 9500 block of Greystone.

Officials advise to avoid the area, as crews will be on scene for several hours.

There’s no word on the cause of the break at this time.

[VIDEO] Officials on the scene of a water main break on Greystone Ave. & Ashley Drive. Village PD says emergency crews will be on the scene for several hours @kfor pic.twitter.com/QNK5ZhzCM2 — Lili Zheng (@lilizhengTV) August 12, 2018