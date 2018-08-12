× Next meeting for medical marijuana task force will include presentations from law enforcement

OKLAHOMA CITY – The next meeting with lawmakers over medical marijuana will include members of state and local law enforcement.

The meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning will include presentations followed by a Q/A session from the Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, the District Attorneys Council and local enforcement.

Mark Woodward, public information officer for OBNDD, said they will be present to answer questions from the committee on how law enforcement will be affected by State Question 788 which passed in June.

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman is one of 13 members who selected to be on the task force. He told News 4 on Sunday he already had questions in mind, such as whether OBNDD would ever take over as the regulatory agency for the medical marijuana program and what the agency’s goal is on the Medical Food Safety Standards Board.

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma State Health Department announced the appointment of all 12 members to the board. The members are expected to provide recommendations for food safety standards for processing and handling medical marijuana.

Members selected include:

Becky Johnson, Pharmacist

Dr. Ravirajsinh Jadeja, Asst. Professor of Food Safety, Oklahoma State University

Scott Yates, Supervisor of Meat and Poultry Inspection, Oklahoma Dept. of Agriculture, Food and Forestry

Scott Schaeffer, Managing Director, Oklahoma Poison Control

Fenton Rood, Asst. Director of Land Protection, Oklahoma Dept. of Environmental Quality

Mark Woodward, Public Information/Education Officer and Legislative Liaison, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs

Bud Scott, Executive Director, New Health Solutions Oklahoma

Ray Jennings, Patient Advocate

Kara Burst, Executive Officer, Business Sustainability and Auxiliary Services, Department of Commerce, Chickasaw Nation

Dr. Edd Rhoades, Medical Director, Oklahoma State Department of Health

Troy Skow, Consumer Protection Administrator, OKC-County Health Department

Travis Splawn, Field Supervisor, Tulsa Health Department

The meeting is set for Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Capitol.