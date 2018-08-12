× Police searching for 2 missing Pawnee County men

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. – Police are looking for two missing Pawnee County men.

According to KOKI, Richard Garner and Jayton Zimmermann went missing after a fishing trip on July 26. The men lost cellphone signal leaving Cleaveland near Low Water Bridge.

Zimmermann’s mother believes the men are in danger. She said they would never leave without telling anyone.

The pair was driving a silver 2003 Chevy Avalanche truck.

If you see the men or truck, call the Pawnee County sheriff at 918-762-2565.