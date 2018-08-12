× Water main break reported in Village neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency crews spent several hours working on a water main break Sunday evening.

It happened on the 9500 block of Greystone Avenue, gushing water onto a home and neighborhood street for about two hours. Danny Gutmann lives inside the home which was poured on Sunday evening. Gutmann has lived there for about three months.

He said it started around 5:30 p.m.

“I was watching the PGA championship, and I thought it was raining ,” said Gutmann. “I look outside and it looked like it was only raining in one spot and I came out and it was about a 40 foot geyser.”

He said right now, it does not appear the house structure is seriously damaged.

“I was kind of freaking out at first. I was like, uh do I have to do something? Is this my issue or what?” he said.

Crews from Oklahoma City Water were on the scene, along with the Village Fire Department.

An exact cause of the water main break is not at this time.