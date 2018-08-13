15-month-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Ponca City

PONCA CITY – Officials in Ponca City say a 15-month-old child is dead after being hit by a vehicle this weekend.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday, the Ponca City Police Department received a 911 call regarding a child being hit by a car in the 400 block of Virginia Ave.

According to the Ponca City News, 15-month-old Mayola Cousins was rushed to a nearby hospital and then transferred to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. Sadly, she died a few hours later.

At this point, the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.