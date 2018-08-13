2-year-old hit, killed by car in the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 2-year-old girl has been hit and killed by a car in the metro.

It happened during an early morning walk Monday in northwest Oklahoma City.

We were told the mother was taking her 4-year-old son to pre-k with the 2-year-old girl in a stroller. The little girl got out and ran up to the 4-year-old when a driver hit the girl.

It's every parents' worst nightmare, their child getting hit by a car and losing that child.

“'I think pretty scary,” said Cassie Walker, a neighbor. “I mean, she is about the same age."

Walker was walking with her 4-year-old daughter to the bus stop early Monday morning when she saw emergency vehicles in the parking lot.

Police said the woman and her 2-year-old daughter were walking in the area of the Mira Vista Apartments when the car hit and killed the 2-year-old.

"I didn't realize it was a kid, but I saw them loading them up into the ambulance,” Walker said.

Walker said, as a mother of a young girl, it hits close to home.

"I try my best to hang on to her, but it only takes a few minutes, if that," she said. "They can do stuff in a second, much faster than adults I think sometimes, especially ones like her. She has quite a bit of energy."

Walker said her heart goes out to the grieving mother.

“I feel really bad for the parent,” she said. “I might want to talk to them later just because I do live here and I'm a parent myself, see how they're doing, just because it is a community and I've grown up in smaller communities."

Walker said she will hold her daughter's hand a little tighter from now on.

“I think it hits closer to home that I do my best to keep hanging on to them so that they don't get out of my hands or get in front of cars or anything,” she said. “That's all any parents can do."

The baby was taken to Children's Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing but no arrest have been made.