Authorities investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City – Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at S.W. 29th and Meridian Ave.

Around 1 a.m. an officer responded to a call regarding a man harassing customers at a nearby gas station.

According to police, when the suspect saw the officer, he fled from the scene and the officer began chasing the suspect.

The suspect then turned around and pointed a gun at the officer.

Authorities said the officer fired at the suspect, killing them.

