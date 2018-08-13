× Body of Oklahoma triathlete pulled from Lake Erie during competition

OKLAHOMA CITY – The body of an Oklahoma triathlete was pulled from the waters of Lake Erie during a competition this weekend.

On Saturday, officials say 75-year-old Jim Hix, of Claremore, was competing in the USA Triathlon when crews with the U.S. Coast Guard spotted his body floating in the lake.

He was pulled on board a rescue boat and crews began to administer CPR. Hix was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hix won the Duathlon National Championship in the men’s 75 to 79-year-old age group last year. He also represented the United States at various international events.

At this point, investigators say they do not know what led to Hix’s death.