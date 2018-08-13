‘Cat whisperer’ wanted: Get paid to live on a Greek island, care for dozens of cats

SYROS, Greece – A cat sanctuary in Greece has been flooded with messages after advertising a one-of-a-kind position.

The chosen candidate must be willing to live on the Greek island of Syros and care for 55 cats. It’s a part-time, paid position consisting of four-hour work days with living arrangements provided.

According to a job description Joan Bowell posted on the Facebook page for ‘God’s Little People Cat Rescue,’ the perfect employee is someone who is “a genuinely passionate cat lover who knows how to handle many cats and would love their company.”

You’ll be responsible for caring for, feeding and medicating 55 cats – and the post notes being a trained veterinary nurse is a bonus. You will be responsible for taking the cats to the vet in case of illness, and you’ll need to be able to drive a manual car.

You will live in a tiny house – paid for, with water and electricity included – featuring a “direct view of the Aegean Sea,” and you’ll also earn a salary.

All expenses for the cats will also be paid for.

Officials said the job is most suited for someone 45+ years of age, who’s responsible, reliable, honest, practically inclined – and really with a heart of gold, who is willing to shower the cats with love and attention.

Rescue officials said knowing something about a cat’s psychology and “cat whispering” skills are a bonus.

The unusual post has garnered so much attention that Bowell posted a follow-up on Facebook asking hopeful candidates to follow the application guidelines and “only write if making life better for Greek rescue cats is your burning desire.”

The job involves a minimum six-month commitment but is long-term. The position starts on a volunteer basis for the first two to four months, and then the paid job starts Nov. 1.

If you are interested, you’re asked to send your application with a photo and relevant information to joanbowell@yahoo.com.

The post notes they will look through applications and do Skype calls with the most suitable candidates at the end of August.