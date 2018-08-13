Drunken Fry closes its doors along Classen Circle

OKLAHOMA CITY – A long-time tenant of a beloved building in northwest Oklahoma City closed its doors last week.

In July of 2017, the community was shocked when they learned of plans to raze the Donnay building and replace it with a Braum’s.

“We’ve all been saying since even when I was working at the Drunken Fry, what this place really needs is someone who cares that will come in who has the ability to do so and will renovate,” said longtime HiLo patron Ash Carreno.

Following public outcry and a failure to secure zoning approval, Braum’s withdrew it’s zoning application with the city and ended the contract to buy the property.

Now, the new owners of the historic Donnay building are planning renovations for the site.

However, the Drunken Fry announced that it was closing its doors on Friday.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, the Drunken Fry plans to move to the former Beauty’s Cafe building, located at 1244 N. Western Ave.

The new location, which has been vacant for a while, will feature a 1,865 square foot building that dates back to 1910.

OKCTalk reports that the new Druken Fry will keep the same menu but will update their cocktail menu. The new location will also be a non-smoking establishment.