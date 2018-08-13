× Edmond schools raise starting pay for first-year teachers

EDMOND, Okla. – Several months after teachers across the state headed to the Oklahoma State Capitol to demand better pay and resources for the classroom, a local school district announced an agreement for teacher raises.

On Monday, Edmond Public Schools announced that it had reached an agreement with the Edmond Association of Classroom Teachers regarding teacher pay raises.

Officials say the district will now provide first-year teachers with a starting salary of $40,000 per year.

“To be able to offer first-year teachers a $40,000 starting salary has been an objective for some time,” said Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Bret Towne. “Achieving that salary is more than symbolic. It signifies the value placed on teachers in this district. This is not the end, but it is a new starting point to strengthen teacher compensation and make Edmond more competitive with districts in neighboring states.”

Last year, first-year Edmond teachers earned $34,616.

Following legislative action, the minimum starting salary provided by the state for the upcoming school year is $36,601.