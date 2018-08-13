Family members searching for answers 5 years after Oklahoma teen’s disappearance

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – It has been five years since Molly Miller was reported missing, but her family hasn’t given up the search for answers.

Family members say 17-year-old Molly Miller and 21-year-old Colt Haynes disappeared July 8, 2013 after riding in a car with a friend, later identified as James Conn Nipp.

Police say Nipp was driving that car, which spun out in front of a police car. Nipp allegedly led authorities on a chase through Love County and eventually got away.

The car was found abandoned in Love County, but Miller and Haynes were never located.

“Molly and Colt were calling several friends asking for a ride, asking for water; saying that they were lost somewhere near Oswald Road, which is where the pursuit actually ended,” OSBI Director Stan Florence told KFOR in 2016.

From there, the trail went cold.

“Unfortunately, virtually every lead that has come in has led us to a dead end,” said Florence.

Although Nipp was connected to the case, he was never charged in the pair’s disappearance. He was ultimately convicted of running from law enforcement officers. He was recently released from prison.

Five years after their disappearance, authorities and family members are still searching for Molly Miller and Colt Haynes.

“We just more or less have to go day-by-day, hoping that someone will make a phone call,” said Alex Miller, Molly’s grandfather.

Miller says the family is in desperate need of closure, and hope to one day bring Molly home.

“She meant the world to me,” he told KXII.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Carter or Love County Sheriff’s Office.