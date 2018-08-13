× Family members searching for missing 70-year-old Oklahoma man

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Hughes County are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen for several days.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 70-year-old Thomas Clinton late Sunday night.

Authorities say Clinton was last seen at his home in Dustin, Oklahoma around 3 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Family members say he was moving from Dustin, Oklahoma to Spavina, but they haven’t heard from him in several days.

Clinton is described as a white man, standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 180 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He may be driving a black 1991 Chevy Silverado shortbed, single cap pickup truck with a black and white tailgate. The truck has a white homemade hood with Oklahoma tag “EKW 531.”