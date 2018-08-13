“It’s just crazy over here,” Witnesses concerned about drug activity after officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is dead following an overnight officer-involved shooting.

Witnesses said it all started around 1 a.m. on Monday at the 7-Eleven near the intersection of S.W. 29th St. and Meridian.

"We were just closing up. We saw the cops try to talk to the guy whenever they pulled up," said James Senft, who works across the street.

After receiving a call about 33-year-old Chris Stone bothering customers at 7-Eleven, telling them the store was going to be "shot up," officers tried to approach him.

"He just pulled a gun on them and tried to run away," said Senft, who witnessed the altercation. "Then, after they chased him down, eventually, he turned around on them and they just shot him."

According to police, Stone pointed his gun directly at the officer before he was shot.

"The suspect is deceased at this point. We do know that the officers are okay. We don't know that the suspect shot anything at the officers at all," said Capt. Bo Matthews with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Stone has a lengthy criminal past, dating back to 2004. He's spent time in prison for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and having a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

"Running away from police is not the reason, ya know. The reason they shot him is because he pointed a firearm at the officers," Matthews said.

It was a long morning for police and witnesses like Senft and his coworkers.

"It's just crazy over here. There's been a lot of issues with a lot of just drug activity around this part of town," Senft said. "I was just hoping none of the officers got hurt, to be honest. Because if he has a gun, ya know, there's not much they can do about it."

The officer who shot Stone has been placed on administrative leave.