Jax the Cat has some amazing super powers, but lacks one regular power that makes him special.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSTANG, OKLAHOMA -- People who see Jax the cat can tell right away he's a bit different.

Any feline who can tolerate a leash is unique.

"You have to walk at his pace," says his owner Kristi Wilson.

But Wilson and family are always anxious to show off some of his other amazing abilities.

"He has just a sweet demeanor," she continues.

Call them super powers if you want to.

After all, if the shirt fits.

Perhaps 'The Force' is extra strong in this one.

But Jaxon Skywalker Wilson, that's his full name, is calm enough to travel anywhere, and dress in anything except a hat.

"He doesn't like hats," says Kristi, who dresses Jax in a Superman suit, a Star Wars T-shirt, and a Thunder hoodie while we're in the house.

"He pretty much gets anything he wants."

But here's the thing about him that's really interesting, and perhaps telling.

Jax is blind.

He can't see the other cats in the house, his special chicken even when it's right in front of him, or furniture than might be in his way.

Kristi says, "If he would get to playing he would run into stuff. Sometimes he would hit things really hard."

It's been six years since Jax wandered into the Wilson's lives.

Since then he's become quite well known in Mustang.

He won the Best Dressed Pet contest at the local Western Days.

He's also popular at a local coffee shop and the nearest PetCo store.

"Any place that's pet friendly," she says.lk

His two most recent trophies, a 3rd Place in 2016 and a 2nd Place in 2017 at the annual Cat Video Festival in Oklahoma City.

With Jax riding on Kristi's shoulders, she says, "This is usually how we start out in public."

He even attended one year.

Crowds and noise, not a problem.

Jax is still his own creature.

Even walks are on his terms.

But if there's any feline with super powers this is the one.

He's bullet proof to just about anything life can throw his way.

The Annual Cat Video Festival in Oklahoma City is scheduled for August 18, 2018 at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City.

You can find the Meow Photo Contest on the Myriad Gardens Facebook page.

http://www.facebook.com/MyriadGardens/app/1432768656951037/