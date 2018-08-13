× Man killed in deadly officer-involved shooting identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a 33-year-old man is dead following a shooting involving an officer in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance at a convenience store near S.W. 29th St. and Meridian Ave.

Officers say they learned that a man was harassing customers and saying the store was “going to be shot up.”

When an officer arrived at the scene, authorities say the suspect took off running.

After a short chase, investigators say the suspect turned around and pointed a gun at the officer. At that point, investigators say the officer shot and killed the suspect.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Chris Stone.

The officer, who has been with the Oklahoma City Police Department for almost three years, has been placed on administrative leave.