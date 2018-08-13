Oklahoma Air Force base preparing for active shooter training

ALTUS, Okla. – An Oklahoma Air Force base is training for one of the worst situations imaginable later this week.

The 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base will be conducting active shooter response training at Rivers Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Officials say base personnel, residents and visitors may hear simulated gunshots from around the school during the training.

“Exercises of this nature are critical for evaluating Department of Defense response actions to a lockdown incident and to prepare for this in the most realistic manner. Base personnel have been and will continue to be intently focused on improving response plans for the safety of everyone on the installation,” a release from Altus Air Force Base reads.