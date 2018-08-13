Oklahoma City police investigating theft from 88-year-old man at rehab center

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are hoping to identify a man who may know something about a theft from an 88-year-old man.

On July 13, officers received a call from a patient at the Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Center following a reported theft.

According to the police report, the 88-year-old victim says he was undergoing therapy at the rehabilitation center and put his belongings in a storage bin. After therapy, he realized that his credit card and approximately $70 was missing from his wallet.

The victim looked up his credit card account online and realized that someone had already spent $700.

On Monday, Oklahoma City police a photo of a man they would like to speak with about the theft.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.