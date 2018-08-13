× Oklahoma couple arrested for child neglect after filthy conditions found inside home

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City couple was arrested for child neglect after officers noted disturbing conditions inside an Oklahoma City home.

On Aug. 12, Oklahoma City officers were called to a home in the 100 block of S.W. 43rd St. following a domestic dispute.

When police arrived, officers noted that four people were outside of the home yelling and screaming at each other. Even while officers were attempting to learn what happened, the arrest affidavit states that people continued to yell.

The affidavit alleges that it was difficult to understand what they were saying because “everyone was so intoxicated.”

While on the scene, an officer asked to check on a 2-year-old child, who was asleep inside the house.

In addition to being inside the house alone, authorities noted that there were cockroaches all over the house.

“I observed at least 4 roaches crawling around on the bed that [the victim] was sleeping on. [The victim] had several toys and stuffed animals scattered around the wood floor of her room. I observed bugs and roaches crawling in and around the toys laying on the ground. In the corner of the room, I saw a small child’s shoe that belonged to [the victim,] attached to the shoe was a spider web. In the center of the web was a live black widow spider,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit claims that there was no running water to the home and that the toilet was full of “old and fresh feces, urine and toilet paper.”

Officers say they observed roaches in the refrigerator, in the pantry, on the floor, on the walls and even in a pot of chili on the stove.

The affidavit also notes that a pitbull in the home appeared to be sickly and malnourished to the point that the officer thought it was dead.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Teresa Douglas and 36-year-old Justin Autaubo on one complaint of child neglect.

Both were taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.