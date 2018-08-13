× Police: Alleged robbery suspect beaten with own gun

OKLAHOMA CITY – An alleged suspect had to be taken to an Oklahoma City hospital after attempting to rob the wrong victim, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Aug. 12, Oklahoma City police were called to an apartment complex near S.W. 74th St. and S. Western Ave. following a reported assault.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, several witnesses told police that a man pulled a gun on a victim who lives at the complex. However, the affidavit states that the witnesses told them the victim got the gun from the suspect, who “got the hell beat out of him.”

The victim, who is physically disabled, told police that he was inside his apartment when a stranger asked for a drink. He told police that he gave the man a drink and told him that he needed to leave.

However, the alleged suspect pulled out a gun and demanded that the victim “give him everything he has.” The victim says he waited for an opportunity and was able to grab the firearm away from the suspect.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim used the butt of the gun to hit the alleged suspect several times in the face before pushing him down the stairs.

When police found the suspect, who was identified as 42-year-old Bernard Laster, the affidavit states he was covered in blood.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Laster was arrested on complaints of robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm.