Police investigating after victim shot inside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators are trying to find clues inside a north Oklahoma City home after they say one person was shot.

Early Monday morning, police were called to a home near Britton and Broadway Extension following a reported shooting. Officers were told that the door swung open and shots were fired.

Officials say they don’t have any evidence that this was a home invasion.

The victim is expected to undergo surgery soon after being shot in the chest. The victim wasn’t able to give officers much of a description of the alleged suspect.