× Police: Toddler dies after being hit by car in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a 2-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle on Monday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell News 4 that a woman and her 2-year-old daughter were walking near the Mira Vista Apartments, near N.W. 23rd and Meridian Ave., on Monday morning.

At some point during the walk, the woman told police that her daughter wandered off and was hit by a car in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.