Sooners Host Scrimmage in Elements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scrimmage in the rain sounds like an awful sequel to Singing in the Rain, but it wasn't a movie. It was an actual event.

Oklahoma held their first scrimmage of fall camp on Owen Field. Media and fans alike weren't allowed into the event. Of course the most interesting battle taking place this fall camp is between Austin Kendall and Kyler Murray for the vacant quarterback position. So who has the upper hand? Maybe no one.

Sources told SoonerScoop.com that based on what they witnessed at the scrimmage, they would play both Kendall and Murray next season.

Other than that, not much is known about what took place in the inter squad battle.

Oklahoma kicks off their September 1st at 11 AM against Florida Atlantic.