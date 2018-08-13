Suspect arrested after beating 75-year-old woman with shovel near Elk City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK CITY, Okla. - The 75-year-old victim had just opened the doors to her barn to feed her cats Saturday morning near her home outside Elk City.

A masked man hiding inside the barn immediately started beating her with a shovel.

“She calls me and she goes, 'Don, somebody just hit me in the head with a shovel, and I’m bleeding badly and they stole my car,'” said the victim’s son, Don Schortemeier.

Schortemeier rushed to his mother's house.

“I found my mom with the ambulance service, her pajama top soaked in blood, her hair soaked in blood,” he said.

Schortemeier's mom had gashes to her arms, fractured bones around her left eye and a cut on the back of her head.

Sheriff's deputies developed leads Michael Louis might have been involved and tracked him to his sister's house in a neighborhood in Elk City.

The sheriff took every precaution and called in the OHP tactical team because they had evidence Louis had a gun and made statements he would not be taken alive.

“I think it was just a matter of making sure we had the scene under control and letting him know that we were willing to be patient, we weren’t in any hurry. We just wanted to end this without anybody getting hurt,” said Beckham County Sheriff Derek Manning.

They eventually took Louis into custody peacefully.

Schortemeier describes his mom as feisty and said she wasn’t giving up without a fight.

“In her feisty mood, when she was able to get up off the ground, she went chasing the guy. Like I don’t know what she thought she could do but...” he said.

The family said Louis is charged in a case involving another family member. They’re not sure if revenge was his motive.

The sheriff said Louis might have been looking for easy drug money.

Schortemeier’s mom is expected to make a full recovery.