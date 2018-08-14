× Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection to shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to a shooting at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police are looking for 19-year-old Marcus Alexander.

On July 31, at around 6:24 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of S. Portland Ave. in reference to a shooting that happened in the courtyard.

Police were able to obtain video of the shooting, which showed the suspect walking to the apartments and walking into the courtyard. The victim was in the courtyard talking to an apartment complex employee.

“In the video, the suspect and victim meet in the courtyard and start walking together. They both stop walking and [the victim] turns and punches the suspect the in the face,” according to the affidavit.

That’s when Alexander allegedly “backs off and pulls a firearm out of his pants pocket and starts shooting at [the victim].”

The victim was hit one time in his right leg. He was taken to the hospital where he was responsive.

Alexander then goes back to a previous residence and leaves in a gold, four-door Mercury.

Officials have issued an arrest warrant for Alexander for one count of assault with a deadly weapon.