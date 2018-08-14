× Barry Sanders Named OSU Homecoming Grand Marshal

He’s the most decorated player to ever come through Oklahoma State’s football program. And now he’ll lead the most decorated homecoming in the nation.

Barry Sanders has been named Grand Marshal for Oklahoma State’s homecoming celebration which takes place the week of October 21st. It’s capped off with the Cowboys squaring off with Texas on October 27th.

Sanders won’t be by himself. His “War Pigs,” his offensive line from the 1988 season will also serve as Grand Marshal’s. The honor comes 30 years after Sanders led OSU to a 10-2 record, a single season rushing record and a Heisman trophy in 1988.

Sanders said in the school’s release, “1988 was such a special year for OSU football. The fact that I get to celebrate the 30th anniversary at Homecoming with my coaches, teammates, and of course our fans, is very special to me.”

Blaire Atkinson, interim president of the OSU Alumni Association said, “Given the anniversary, we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Homecoming than with the addition of our Heisman award winner and his teammates.”

Sanders, a pro football hall of famer, was a ten time pro bowler, offensive player of the year twice and an NFL MVP in his ten seasons as a Detroit Lion.