City council to consider impounding Bird scooters until proper permits are filed

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Council will discuss a proposed ordinance that would allow the city to impound Bird scooters until the company files a permit with the city.

The ordinance would also include storage fees for the scooters.

Our partners at OKCTalk say that Bird dropped off approximately 40 scooters in downtown Oklahoma City and surrounding areas at the beginning of this month.

Bird is a company that allows visitors to rent electric scooters anywhere using their smartphone. Users must download the app to their phone and use it to find where a scooter is located and to rent it. When they’re done, they simply lock the scooter and leave it for the next rider.

However, the company has been criticized for some controversial practices. Many communities have taken legal action against Bird for violating city ordinances and not obtaining the proper permits.

The issue in Oklahoma City stems from scooters being parked and rented on public right-of-ways around the city. The scooters have been parked in areas such as sidewalks and parks.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

News 4 has reached out to Bird, the company that owns the scooters, and is waiting on a response.