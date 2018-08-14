Court documents reveal new details in El Reno child’s hot car death

EL RENO, Okla. – Court documents are revealing new details in the death of an El Reno child, who was left in a hot car.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 2, officials with the El Reno Police Department say they received a 911 call about an unconscious child in a vehicle.

Witnesses told police that a child was in a pickup truck in the family’s driveway, and that he was still sitting in a child safety seat in the backseat.

When officers arrived, they found 3-year-old Ryker Kolar and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Sadly, he was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested the boy’s father, Adam Kolar, at the scene. Kolar has since been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Recently filed court documents are revealing new details in the case.

The probable cause affidavit says the child could have been left in the car for up to 6 hours, saying that Ryker’s body temperature was 105.9 degrees.

In the report, an ER nurse said it was the opinion of the attending ER staff that Ryker died from cardiac arrest and believed that a heat stroke played a significant role in his death.

Kolar bonded out of jail Monday and was released to a facility in Texas.