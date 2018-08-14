× Crews called to ‘water rescue’ in Harrah after boat capsizes

HARRAH, Okla. – Family members of two men whose boat capsized are breathing a sigh of relief after they were found safe early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a lake near N.E. 23rd and Church in Harrah to help find two men who were lost in the water after their boat capsized.

Several crews joined the search for the men.

Fortunately, the pair was eventually located after officials said they likely swam to shore.