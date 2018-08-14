Follow storms on KFOR live interactive radar

Crews extinguish fire at home caused by apparent lightning strike

Posted 5:38 pm, August 14, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA CITY –  The Oklahoma City Fire Department has extinguished a fire they believe was caused by an apparent lightning strike.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 17300 block of Boreal Court Tuesday just before 4 p.m. after a homeowner reported his house had been struck by lightning.

When crews arrived, they reported a light haze of smoke throughout the structure.

An investigation revealed the house was struck by lightning near the chimney. Fire officials say the electrical current followed a gas line, which caused a fire in the wall behind the fireplace.

Firefighters had to remove part of the interior wall to gain access to the area where the fire started.

Crews were able to extinguish the small fire with water cans.

Oklahoma Natural Gas was called to the scene as a precaution.

There were no reports of any injuries.