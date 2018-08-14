Crews extinguish fire at home caused by apparent lightning strike

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department has extinguished a fire they believe was caused by an apparent lightning strike.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 17300 block of Boreal Court Tuesday just before 4 p.m. after a homeowner reported his house had been struck by lightning.

When crews arrived, they reported a light haze of smoke throughout the structure.

TAC 4: House Fire – 17300 Blk Boreal Ct – Firefighters on the scene to check a lightning strike. first arriving firefighters report smoke in the structure. Command has requested a house fire response. More crews responding. – DM 4:10 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 14, 2018

An investigation revealed the house was struck by lightning near the chimney. Fire officials say the electrical current followed a gas line, which caused a fire in the wall behind the fireplace.

Firefighters had to remove part of the interior wall to gain access to the area where the fire started.

Crews were able to extinguish the small fire with water cans.

UPDATE: TAC 4 – Crews report the fire has been extinguished. This was an apparent lightning strike, which caused a smoldering fire in the attic space. Firefighters will remain on scene to assure this fire is out. No injuries have been reported. – DM 4:23 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 14, 2018

Oklahoma Natural Gas was called to the scene as a precaution.

There were no reports of any injuries.