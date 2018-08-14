Del City police investigating armed robbery of Family Dollar store

DEL CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Del City are hoping to speak with a man about a recent robbery of a Family Dollar store.

On Aug. 13, Del City police officers were called to the Family Dollar store, located in the 3000 block of S.E. 44th St., following a reported robbery.

Investigators say a man, armed with a pistol, robbed the store clerk before leaving the area in a black or dark blue Ford F-150.

Police say the suspect is described as a 50-year-old black man with a medium build. He had gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Del City Police Department at (405) 677-2443.