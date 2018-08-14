Little Axe bus driver arrested on allegations of lewd acts with a child, Norman police say

NORMAN, Okla. – Following an investigation, a Little Axe bus driver was arrested on allegations of lewd acts with a child.

Norman police say they began investigating the allegations in their jurisdiction on July 26.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect, 40-year-old Billy Wayne Vuncannon, was employed as a bus driver with Little Axe Public Schools.

On Tuesday, with the coordination of Little Axe Public Schools Superintendent, Vuncannon was arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on one count of lewd acts with a child and four counts of forcible sodomy.

Norman police say the charges do not involve any students who attend Little Axe Public Schools.

Authorities are still investigating the allegations.